$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. Hess has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

