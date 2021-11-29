181,286 Shares in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.