$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

