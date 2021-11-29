117,953 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $529,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $4,155,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $6,003,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.