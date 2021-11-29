10,300 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

