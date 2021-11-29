$1.60 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.52. Comerica reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 912,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. Comerica has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $91.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

