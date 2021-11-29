$1.44 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.36. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.32. 8,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,958. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

