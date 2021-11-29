$1.12 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

