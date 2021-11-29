$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

