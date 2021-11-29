$1.05 EPS Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.95. 1,533,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $230.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

