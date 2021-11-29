$0.61 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,199. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

