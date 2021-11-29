$0.49 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.92. 266,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 168.63 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

