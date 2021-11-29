$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Atlas by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Atlas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,369,000 after acquiring an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Atlas by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.77. 4,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,318. Atlas has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

