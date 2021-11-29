$0.35 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.