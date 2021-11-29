-$0.35 EPS Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,948. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $903.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

