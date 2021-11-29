$0.33 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TLYS opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

