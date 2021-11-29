$0.32 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.11. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

