-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,618. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

