$0.20 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,943. Veritone has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $855.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.