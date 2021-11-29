$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.