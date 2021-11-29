$0.03 EPS Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

CELH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,968. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.58. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

