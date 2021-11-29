-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

BJRI opened at $31.76 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $740.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $238,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 71.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

