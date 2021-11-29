$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 529,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 145.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

