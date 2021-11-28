Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

