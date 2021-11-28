ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.20 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00101185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07449966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,306.92 or 1.00031900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 77,561,338 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

