Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $334,855.63 and approximately $41,965.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

