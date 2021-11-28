Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Zero has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $12,010.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.18 or 0.00423162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00190037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,763,294 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

