Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $216.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.57.

Sun Communities stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

