Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

