Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to “Buy”

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

