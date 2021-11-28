Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

FMTX stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

