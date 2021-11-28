Zacks Investment Research Lowers XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

