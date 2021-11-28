Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

