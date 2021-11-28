Zacks Investment Research Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NVT opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

