Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

