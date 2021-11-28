Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Hold

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

RLYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rallybio stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

