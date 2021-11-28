Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OPBK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,544. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

