Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Maximus reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.