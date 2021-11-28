Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 741,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Everi has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everi by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.