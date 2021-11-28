Zacks: Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will announce sales of $28.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $28.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $109.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of LAW opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.