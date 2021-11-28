Zacks: Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of AKA opened at $12.62 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

