Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Vonage reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,152. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,524,270 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 12.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

