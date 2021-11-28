Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$1.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.24). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 714.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

