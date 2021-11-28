Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,737. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

