Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $115.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 71,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
Read More: Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.