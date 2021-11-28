Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $115.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 71,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

