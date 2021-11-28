Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is $0.71. Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $3,448,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.42. The stock had a trading volume of 984,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.39 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $222.28 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.24.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

