Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Transcat posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

TRNS stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. 40,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,839. The company has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.