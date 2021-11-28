Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44,819.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 535.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

