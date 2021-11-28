Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

