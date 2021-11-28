Zacks: Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $400,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humacyte.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

